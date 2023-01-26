Two Central Bankers And A Finance Minister

Bulls will look for a strong growth-oriented budget and hope the Fed will not spoil the party later in the evening. Assuming the budget is bull friendly, the party may not last longer than 3 pm, at best. Nobody would want to risk a Fed event outcome 8 hours later but one never knows how the boldest of the bold bulls would behave. They could even look at the Fed as a transitory event and may stay long `come what may’ overnight. It’s possible the long market fellows may hope the RBI could carry on the baton of growth passed on from the finance minister. The RBI may not be accommodative but, could be less harsh and get into a wait and watch mode with limited damage done. That’s fodder enough for the bulls.

So, what about the bears? They have been struggling to come back in a big way. Every attempt has been countered and sometimes they look extinct, almost! Their only hope could be Fed Chair Jerome Powell. If his commentary remains the same it will spook global markets which could help bears make one more attempt the next morning. But then there are these buy-on-dips fellows waiting to step in after every gap down. Poor bears, may then be pushed back, once again!