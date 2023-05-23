TV Show Dahaad’s Men Fascinated Me More Than Its Women

Of all the male characters on the show, he’s by far the one with the most understanding of what women need and how they respond to words and gestures. “There’s nothing ordinary about him,” one police officer says. On this show, he’s the only man who understands poetry and listens to women. He wears unusual shirts with vertical prints, something that Varma told an interviewer he did to enhance his reptilian energy. He knows exactly how to elicit a yes.

Two male police officers get screen time too and they have more shades of grey than most of the women we encounter in Dahaad. That’s because, if the women are portrayed as exactly who they seem like, the men make you look again.

There’s the sensitive police officer who gives his son a lecture on consent and the problematic portrayal of women in porn. He’s a man who believes that his daughter should get as many rights and privileges as his son. “If anyone puts an impediment in your life, just say side please,” he tells her. He’s a great man to work with, not so great to live with. He’s never available to his spouse; hasn’t heard the term ‘foreplay’; ignores his partner’s desires and dismisses her when she tries to initiate sex (that is only his prerogative); and doesn’t think twice before dissing her in front of their children. He’s not the only man who doesn’t think too hard about what his spouse wants. There is at least one portrayal of marital rape in Dahaad.

And then there’s the other, not-so-amazing-at-first police officer who feels jealous of his female colleague’s success and is spying on his seniors in the hope of snagging a promotion. As the series unfolds, you realise he’s one of the few men here who understands the right to choose a partner. He vomits when he sees a murdered woman’s body. He is disturbed when he realised that a father is keeping his daughter locked up in a small room because she dared to choose who she would love and marry. When his wife gets pregnant, he’s upset. “What about my feelings. I don’t want children,” he tells his mother. “You have no idea how the world is. Why should I bring a child into this hell?” His inner conflicts are on full display. In one of the most powerful scenes of the series, he stops his bike somewhere in the dusty nowhere of Rajasthan and weeps as the sun sets gloriously, blissfully ignorant to his pain.

We all know it can be terrifying to be a woman in this country. Amidst all the dizzying battles we fight and the menacing imagery of faceless women and girl puppets hanging on trees in the opening credits, you can understand why it’s a relief to focus on the men of Dahaad. “Marriage is the biggest eyewash, sir,” one of them says. “God knows who’s convinced the world that marriage is the solution to loneliness.”