Time To Ask—Does The MPC Policy Stance Mean Anything?
In the last few years, MPC communication have added more pages on how future guidance can be even more of a semantic challenge
The recent April data on consumer price-indexed inflation and the GDP growth data for the January-March quarter have provided markets with adequate comfort to predict that the Reserve Bank of India will continue with the status quo on the repo rate on June 8.
The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee’s unanimous 6-0 vote in favour of keeping the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% came as a surprise to many, but what wasn’t a surprise was the 5-1 vote on policy stance.
Barring external member Jayanth R. Varma, the other five members of the MPC favoured continuing with the stance on withdrawal of accommodation. The operative part of the stance reads, "to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target while supporting growth."
In his MPC minutes, Varma said that the other MPC members tried to convince him that the language on the "withdrawal of accommodation" stance was crystal clear to markets and other participants. But he pointed out that the repo rate was already at 6.50%, a rate at which it last stood in February 2019, which is well before the Covid-19 pandemic began. With inflation risks continuing to remain due to variables such as the monsoon, the possibility of further policy rate tightening cannot be ruled out. And Varma’s argument was that if further policy rates are effected, then that would not contribute to a policy stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’.
To understand why the monetary policy stance has been a point of contention within the MPC, we need to take a step back to understand what a policy stance was meant to achieve in the first place.
Stance Recap
In a normal situation, when a central bank raises policy rates to tackle rising inflation, it would be dubbed a tightening stance or calibrated tightening, depending on the semantic preferences of that central bank.
A neutral stance would indicate that the central bank believes that the growth and inflation dynamics are at a point where it is possible for all actions to be on the table based on upcoming data. So, a rate cut or a status quo remain on the table when the stance is neutral.
And in an accommodative stance, the central bank is cutting policy rates to boost growth in the economy, as it is also comfortable that its key target of inflation is under control. Now, let’s take a quick look at what has happened in India since the stance was moved to ‘accommodative’ in February 2019.
India went through a growth slowdown phase that led the RBI and MPC to shift to an accommodative stance in 2019, followed by rate reductions. Subsequently, when the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns began in March 2020, the RBI was quick to cut rates at a sharp pace while maintaining its accommodative stance. In some meetings, the RBI went a step further and provided time-based guidance that the stance would stay accommodative for the next few months. This was meant to provide comfort in terms of monetary policy stability to markets and investors during the unprecedented economic impact caused by the pandemic.
In the subsequent period, India underwent periods where inflation overshot the MPC’s target range of 2-6% with the mid-point at 4%, which compelled the RBI to write to the government explaining the cause of failure. There were spells of high inflation, extreme fluctuations in the levels of the Indian rupee against the dollar, a fall in foreign exchange reserves from record levels, and a slowdown in some growth indicators.
As the effects of the pandemic abated, the RBI retroactively told us that the monetary policy was moving from "ultra-accommodation" which was necessary to table Covid-19 impact, to "accommodative". It is important to note that formally, the term ‘ultra accommodation’ was never used until April 2022.
In April 2022, the RBI introduced the Standing Deposit Facility, effectively raising the policy rate by 40 basis points. The policy stance also got a tweak and was not termed "accommodative", with a focus on the withdrawal of accommodation.
In May 2022, the MPC met between scheduled meetings and hiked the repo rate by 40 bps and the cash reserve ratio by 50 bps. The policy stance stayed accommodative despite these tightening measures.
Since the June 2022 meeting of the MPC, where the repo rate was again raised by 50 bps, the policy stance has been termed "withdrawal of accommodation’
Semantic Jumble
Now, the pandemic was a strange time for policymakers, as the rule books had to be rewritten as the central banks were asked to deal with the economic impact of a health crisis. In that period, fewer eyebrows were raised when central banks contorted their way around policy rates and policy stances.
But, in India, despite the RBI and MPC members stating that it is too early to declare that the rate hike cycle is complete, the markets are already pencilling in rate cuts anywhere between October and next June.
Through all this, for the last four years and four months, the monetary policy stance has been a version of accommodation. To recap, by RBI and MPC’s own commentary, we moved from ‘accommodative’ to ‘ultra accommodative’ to ‘accommodative with focus on withdrawal of accommodation’ to ‘accommodative’ to ‘withdrawal of accommodation’.
This is not meant to critique the monetary policy actions of the MPC along with corresponding steps by the RBI, but to explain how this play on semantics during an unprecedented period can become a precedent.
That negates the whole purpose of having a separate monetary policy stance. There is no law that requires the RBI or MPC to provide any guidance on stance.
The MPC, as per its mandate, votes on whether to revise the repo rate. The choice of providing any commentary, explanation, or guidance is taken by the central bank to ensure better communication of its actions to the broader financial universe and general public.
If that is the case, the RBI and the MPC need to ask themselves whether there is real value being provided through the monetary policy stance at this point.
If the RBI believes that the stance truly reflects the future short-term rate, then there should be clarity on what it would take for the MPC to revise its stance to neutral.
Would it shift to a neutral stance when it believes that growth is at potential and inflation is at target over the next one-year period? Or would it shift to neutral when it believes it has reached the end of the rate hike cycle but sees a case to stay on rates for some time?
And will it shift back to accommodative or stay in neutral if it starts reducing the policy rates sometime in the future?
The semantics of monetary policy communication have always been a conversation that ranged from ‘constructive ambiguity’ to ‘transparency’. The last few years have only added a few more pages on how communication in future guidance can be even more of a semantic challenge.
T. Bijoy Idicheriah is a senior financial journalist who has been writing about the world of banking and central banking for 17 years.
The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.