Time To Ask—Does The MPC Policy Stance Mean Anything?

In a normal situation, when a central bank raises policy rates to tackle rising inflation, it would be dubbed a tightening stance or calibrated tightening, depending on the semantic preferences of that central bank.

A neutral stance would indicate that the central bank believes that the growth and inflation dynamics are at a point where it is possible for all actions to be on the table based on upcoming data. So, a rate cut or a status quo remain on the table when the stance is neutral.

And in an accommodative stance, the central bank is cutting policy rates to boost growth in the economy, as it is also comfortable that its key target of inflation is under control. Now, let’s take a quick look at what has happened in India since the stance was moved to ‘accommodative’ in February 2019.

India went through a growth slowdown phase that led the RBI and MPC to shift to an accommodative stance in 2019, followed by rate reductions. Subsequently, when the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns began in March 2020, the RBI was quick to cut rates at a sharp pace while maintaining its accommodative stance. In some meetings, the RBI went a step further and provided time-based guidance that the stance would stay accommodative for the next few months. This was meant to provide comfort in terms of monetary policy stability to markets and investors during the unprecedented economic impact caused by the pandemic.

In the subsequent period, India underwent periods where inflation overshot the MPC’s target range of 2-6% with the mid-point at 4%, which compelled the RBI to write to the government explaining the cause of failure. There were spells of high inflation, extreme fluctuations in the levels of the Indian rupee against the dollar, a fall in foreign exchange reserves from record levels, and a slowdown in some growth indicators.

As the effects of the pandemic abated, the RBI retroactively told us that the monetary policy was moving from "ultra-accommodation" which was necessary to table Covid-19 impact, to "accommodative". It is important to note that formally, the term ‘ultra accommodation’ was never used until April 2022.

In April 2022, the RBI introduced the Standing Deposit Facility, effectively raising the policy rate by 40 basis points. The policy stance also got a tweak and was not termed "accommodative", with a focus on the withdrawal of accommodation.

In May 2022, the MPC met between scheduled meetings and hiked the repo rate by 40 bps and the cash reserve ratio by 50 bps. The policy stance stayed accommodative despite these tightening measures.

Since the June 2022 meeting of the MPC, where the repo rate was again raised by 50 bps, the policy stance has been termed "withdrawal of accommodation’