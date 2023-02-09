This And That: The Year Of Hybrid

It was said that if you did something continuously for 21 days, you would form a new habit. The pandemic was seen to have reset our behaviours for good. Several brands, especially direct-to-consumer or D2C ones, saw a massive spike in interest during this time. So did the large digital and media platforms. Most of them also assumed this was the new normal. Unfortunately, the new normal hasn’t turned out to be a reset of the pre-normal, as was expected. There are many aspects where we are witnessing a reversion to pre-pandemic behaviour. It’s easy to see the revenge in travel and tourism. But there's a reversal in behaviours around learning as well. We are now seeking a face-to-face or at least a hybrid mode of learning rather than a fully online mode. Shoppers are enjoying flocking back to the market. The joy of shopping in the real world seems to be coming back.

The reversal to offline, at least in parts, is having a profound impact on everything. We know about the over hiring that many companies did and the onset of the current layoff season. Simultaneously, the D2C market got overinvested in by the VCs, thinking that everything going online was a real trend. The cost of reaching consumers went through the roof as everyone was bidding for the same keywords. This has led to another storm where many D2C brands will struggle, and that pain will play out in the next few months. A positive fallout of this has been with those who managed to build and scale their brands during this time. Having built their brands online, these brands are now going offline to capture shifting consumer preferences. The new world, whether in learning, working, or shopping, is hybrid. The new life in that sense has to be omnichannel, not just digital or physical.