This And That: The Year Of Hybrid
Back To Offline
It was said that if you did something continuously for 21 days, you would form a new habit. The pandemic was seen to have reset our behaviours for good. Several brands, especially direct-to-consumer or D2C ones, saw a massive spike in interest during this time. So did the large digital and media platforms. Most of them also assumed this was the new normal. Unfortunately, the new normal hasn’t turned out to be a reset of the pre-normal, as was expected. There are many aspects where we are witnessing a reversion to pre-pandemic behaviour. It’s easy to see the revenge in travel and tourism. But there's a reversal in behaviours around learning as well. We are now seeking a face-to-face or at least a hybrid mode of learning rather than a fully online mode. Shoppers are enjoying flocking back to the market. The joy of shopping in the real world seems to be coming back.
The reversal to offline, at least in parts, is having a profound impact on everything. We know about the over hiring that many companies did and the onset of the current layoff season. Simultaneously, the D2C market got overinvested in by the VCs, thinking that everything going online was a real trend. The cost of reaching consumers went through the roof as everyone was bidding for the same keywords. This has led to another storm where many D2C brands will struggle, and that pain will play out in the next few months. A positive fallout of this has been with those who managed to build and scale their brands during this time. Having built their brands online, these brands are now going offline to capture shifting consumer preferences. The new world, whether in learning, working, or shopping, is hybrid. The new life in that sense has to be omnichannel, not just digital or physical.
Bold Niches For D2C
It’s certainly not over for the D2C category. However, if you’re playing this game, it's critical that you look for large problems or opportunities that aren’t being solved by many. This has to be different from the pandemic-led euphoria that led to flavour-driven launches and investments. The chase for hot segments that were getting funded is over. This time around, you need to know: What is it that the consumer is searching for? The market has to be defined by the volume of organic searches. These are real problems for a large number of people that need solving—it could be young-age hair loss or the need for variety in lingerie or products for sexual wellbeing. These bold niches will then need less push from the brands in need of creation. Only then can the D2C model be viable by reducing the cost of acquisition. D2C brands need to move away from need creation and towards finding large, natural need gaps and solving them. These problems or opportunities have to be sharp, yet their incidence is large enough for a sustainable market.
Region-Up
This was also the time when the southern entertainment industry gave Bollywood a run for its money. A part of the argument here is the sheer quality of storytelling and production values—we are all getting to see something new. However, more important is the fact that the regions of India have come of age—there is great self-confidence in their own way of life, choices, and language. Now, more than ever, its critical that we win India region up, as much as we win it nation down. This doesn’t mean that national brands are out of favour, in fact far from that. But we want national brands to speak in our language. We’ve had great success with brands such as PhonePe, Spotify, Airtel, and Oreo that speak in local insights and local languages. This isn’t the same as creating a master campaign in Hindi and translating it into other languages. This is about a local strategy based on local behaviours and insights, rendered in local nuances.
Solving For A Billion
Finally, if you do all of the above and succeed, it’s important to pay attention to the country that we live in. To put things in perspective, in a population of over 1.4 billion, some 500 people are on YouTube, some 260 million use UPI, and only half of that population participates in e-commerce. Its easy to get swayed by India’s progress, which indeed is real. But it's important to look at the India that lies outside these circles. There are real gaps in access to education, sanitation, health, and other such basics for large parts of our population. If there was anywhere that brands needed purpose, it's here. But this has to be real. A big role for brands in India has to be to solve problems for a billion people. To use the power of creativity, data, and technology to build access for millions of people to education, sanitation, health, and so on. This, when done right, will build real purpose around brands and bring capitalism to the service of society, creating a win-win for all.
Dheeraj Sinha is the CEO of Leo Burnett, South Asia and the Chairman of BBH India.
The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.