The YA Book Everyone Should Read This Year

Gupta won an Emmy in 1996 when she told the story of a Bombay red light district in the documentary The Selling of Innocents. The conversations with the subjects of her film continued after the award and she co-founded the non-profit Apne Aap in 2002 with 22 of the women who had helped her make the film (they are all deceased with AIDS-related diseases, Gupta says). After she made the film, she asked them what they wanted. “A job in an office, a room of our own, school for our children, and punishment for our perpetrators,” they replied. And so that became Gupta’s business plan.

The founders started karate and kung fu classes for the girls to help them rediscover their bodies. The idea for the book, finally written during the Covid-19 lockdown, was born when a girl like Heera, who was being groomed for prostitution, won a gold medal at a karate district tournament in Forbesganj.

Unlike the Hira in Teesri Kasam, Gupta’s Heera kicks her way past the barriers of her ‘ordained’ life. The book feels deep and authentic despite its clear, easy prose, breakneck plot and teenage narrator. Heera’s spirit and determination make the book an enjoyable read even with the range of serious subjects it tackles—exploitation, sex trafficking, violence, poverty, hunger, body shaming and so much more. There’s even a lesson on how we mislabel indigenous people as criminal tribes and view them as habitual offenders.

At the heart of the story is a lesson all of us could do well to learn: the power of collective action. Yet, the social workers who help Heera provide support from the background and don’t hog the limelight. Gupta has a name for this genre of book: a “fast-paced social justice adventure”.

Bruce Lee’s wisdom, sprinkled through the narrative, is an added bonus. Like all of us, the author discovered him through Enter The Dragon, his most popular film. The descriptions of Heera befriending her body through kung fu and taking on her opponents in stadiums and in the real world are uplifting: “And then, like the sarus crane in our rice fields, I spread my arms to the sides, pull my right foot up, point my toe down, and hold my neck straight. I kick and I fly.”

Gupta’s non-profit dreams of a world where no woman is bought or sold. The main villains in the book are in jail thanks to Apne Aap’s efforts. The 72 brothels in Forbesganj two decades ago are now down to two. There’s a thoughtful discussion guide to go along with the book on Gupta’s website. I recommend you buy many copies of this book and distribute it freely among your youthful friends (both male and female) and family. In Gupta’s words, “There’s nothing like literature based on truth and hope."