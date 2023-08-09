The YA Book Everyone Should Read This Year
Nearly six decades after cult film 'Teesri Kasam', another Heera is the protagonist of this social justice adventure.
Meet Heera, 14, a first generation learner for whom an egg—that ‘perfect gleaming oval’—served two times a week during the midday meal, is the best reason to go to school. Her neighbour’s bamboo hut, like many others, has a back room with a large wooden bed, where her cousin is prostituted by her father and brother. It’s only a matter of time before the annual Girls Bazaar comes to town and Heera’s father sells her into the sex trade in Forbesganj, Bihar. That’s how the marginalised Nat community families around her pay off their debts. But then Heera discovers Bruce Lee and kung fu and it changes her life. Or as Ruchira Gupta, author of I Kick and I Fly would put it, it gives Heera a new ending.
Gupta has an ancestral connection to Forbesganj, located near the Indo-Nepal border. Her great grandfather set up factories there 140 years ago and, growing up, her grandparents home was always overflowing with artists, writers, and socialist politicians—both from India and Nepal. Back then borders were more fluid and Gupta had no idea that her life’s work would be intrinsically tied to the red light area of this town. In fact, she didn’t even know it existed. “It was visible in plain sight and yet invisible,” says the former journalist.
Author Phanishwarnath Renu was a frequent visitor at her grandparents and it was through his book Mare Gaye Gulfam, which became the 1966 film Teesri Kasam starring Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman, that Gupta learned of the village fair where girls and women were prostituted every year. But it was only a few decades later, when she was trekking in Nepal and came across villages without women that she understood the magnitude and scope of the sex trade. “Little girls were taken to Bombay and locked up in tiny rooms in the brothels of that city for years,” she says, adding that one in six trafficking victims in the world is Indian. “And 9-13 is the average age of people trafficked. So why don’t we talk to people this age about the issue?”
I Kick and I Fly is Gupta’s attempt to do just that. “I feel very often we try to hide things from our children to protect them from issues such as trafficking, sexual abuse and body shaming,” she says. “I feel that secrets are not safe for anyone. Break the silence, it might help someone find the answer that might change the end. I hope this will make children feel less lonely and understand that they are not the one’s at fault, the system is crazy.”
Gupta won an Emmy in 1996 when she told the story of a Bombay red light district in the documentary The Selling of Innocents. The conversations with the subjects of her film continued after the award and she co-founded the non-profit Apne Aap in 2002 with 22 of the women who had helped her make the film (they are all deceased with AIDS-related diseases, Gupta says). After she made the film, she asked them what they wanted. “A job in an office, a room of our own, school for our children, and punishment for our perpetrators,” they replied. And so that became Gupta’s business plan.
The founders started karate and kung fu classes for the girls to help them rediscover their bodies. The idea for the book, finally written during the Covid-19 lockdown, was born when a girl like Heera, who was being groomed for prostitution, won a gold medal at a karate district tournament in Forbesganj.
Unlike the Hira in Teesri Kasam, Gupta’s Heera kicks her way past the barriers of her ‘ordained’ life. The book feels deep and authentic despite its clear, easy prose, breakneck plot and teenage narrator. Heera’s spirit and determination make the book an enjoyable read even with the range of serious subjects it tackles—exploitation, sex trafficking, violence, poverty, hunger, body shaming and so much more. There’s even a lesson on how we mislabel indigenous people as criminal tribes and view them as habitual offenders.
At the heart of the story is a lesson all of us could do well to learn: the power of collective action. Yet, the social workers who help Heera provide support from the background and don’t hog the limelight. Gupta has a name for this genre of book: a “fast-paced social justice adventure”.
Bruce Lee’s wisdom, sprinkled through the narrative, is an added bonus. Like all of us, the author discovered him through Enter The Dragon, his most popular film. The descriptions of Heera befriending her body through kung fu and taking on her opponents in stadiums and in the real world are uplifting: “And then, like the sarus crane in our rice fields, I spread my arms to the sides, pull my right foot up, point my toe down, and hold my neck straight. I kick and I fly.”
Gupta’s non-profit dreams of a world where no woman is bought or sold. The main villains in the book are in jail thanks to Apne Aap’s efforts. The 72 brothels in Forbesganj two decades ago are now down to two. There’s a thoughtful discussion guide to go along with the book on Gupta’s website. I recommend you buy many copies of this book and distribute it freely among your youthful friends (both male and female) and family. In Gupta’s words, “There’s nothing like literature based on truth and hope."
Priya Ramani is a Bengaluru-based journalist and is on the editorial board of Article-14.com.
The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.