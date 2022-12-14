The U.S. Can’t Afford to Lose Skilled Immigrants

This backlog leaves H-1B holders vulnerable to corporate downsizing — as tens of thousands have recently learned the hard way, including those at Twitter Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. Under rules put in place during President Barack Obama’s administration, workers who lose their jobs have 60 days to find a new employer to sponsor them or they will have their visas canceled. At Meta and Twitter alone, at least 350 laid-off visa holders are now racing to secure new jobs before the grace period expires. Even those who do find work may have to relocate their families, sell their homes or settle for less desirable work just to stay in the country.