The Road To Recovery For Byju's Is Getting Tougher

Once a darling of the startup world, Byju’s or Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. is finding it hard to standup. Byju’s steep rise and decline is attributed to the over $4 billion in fund raise and over two-billion spent on acquisitions since April 2021 respectively.

In all these acquisitions, it seems to have mismanaged consolidation of assets and misjudged the business synergies and revenue potential.

It won’t be incorrect to say that today Byju’s, one of the largest edutech’s brand, is facing an existential crisis that seems to be spiraling out of control for the discomfort of the start-up world. As a private equity firm told this reporter, it is being kept afloat because the startup world can’t take another shock after the recent brutal market reality check for new age companies. Over the last one year, several start-ups have folded or severely downsized due to funding issues.

Over an year ago, Byju’s celebrated $48 billion valuation and expected equity raising through SPAC listing. That enthusiasm is in sharp contrast to recent reports of $700 million raised at $22 billion valuation. It also calls into question the decision of the investors to bring in monies into the company without updated financials. The last valuation report available for the company is dated Feb 2022, valuing the company at $21 billion.

To be clear, Byju’s has been getting investments into promoter entities, which is being used for fund infusion into the company in the last one year.