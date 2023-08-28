The Rise Of Xi And The Fall Of China

The unwritten social contract between the Chinese people and the Chinese Communist Party is unravelling. For decades, Chinese people have been party to a Faustian bargain where they ceded political liberties in return for the promise of prosperity.

Deng Xiao Ping’s evangelism of socialism with Chinese characteristics promoted wealth creation and the idea that “it is glorious to be rich” even though he didn’t explicitly say so. The seductive appeal of Gǎigé kāifàng (opening up and reform) saw the United States facilitate China’s entry into the WTO and American and European enterprises export growth and jobs as they poured billions as FDI in pursuit of productivity and profitability.

The social contract scaffolded the rise of the Chinese economy from under $300 billion to over $19 trillion and per capita incomes for the average Chinese from under $300 to $12,000 plus. The western world described China as the miracle economy and Beijing defined the new millennium as the Chinese century.

Cut to the present and the miracle and the social contract seems to be coming apart. In 2023, the Chinese economy sputtered to a decadal low of 3% in 2022, the post-Covid reopening is sub-par, exports slumped threatening recovery, its central bank is struggling to prop the currency, its real estate sector is in a shambles, youth unemployment is over 21%.