The Republic of Pathaan: A Patriotic Ode to All Things Bollywood

The box office has been uncharacteristically kind this January, usually an unfavourable month for Hindi film releases over the years. Except for a stark Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or an Aamir Khan release that have hit the bulls eye, most big releases have not found the legs to make the long run, still wobbly from the hangover of the year gone by.

For a dip in nostalgic waters, Shah Rukh Khan’s home production ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’ (2000) too released in the same period but failed to put up numbers at the box office then.

Twenty three years on, the mid-week release of Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ starring the Khan himself along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles took an earth shattering opening to collect Rs 56 crore (approx.) at the domestic box office on its opening day, a new record for any Hindi film, that too on a non-holiday.

Industry and trade analysts are currently in overdrive trying to get a grip on the astronomical numbers the film is notching up. Even at the overseas box office it shot past the blockbuster ‘Avatar – The Way of Water’ to take up the No.1 spot (at the North American box office) with a total cumulative of $4.50 million (Rs 37 crore) approximately.

As Bollywood struggled last year with a horde of flops peppered with paltry successes and as superstars waded into a bottomless abyss, tough questions were asked about the future of the Hindi film industry. With the mindboggling success of ‘Pathaan’ those important questions will now only be put on the backburner as Bollywood revels and celebrates a bona fide Hindi blockbuster in the here and now.

As the box office wheel of fortune turns gold for Bollywood and the flop-hit-blockbuster-flop cycle continues, the film industry is fervently hoping that the success of ‘Pathaan’ keeps the hit cycle going for a good as the chaos of flops is kept at bay.