The Problem Of Greenwashing In ESG Investments In Finance

What Measurement Strategy Should Be Adopted For Financial Inclusion?

There are many measures offered, all of which have their own failings. The typical administrative measure counts the fraction of bank loans to retail customers, or the total number of bank accounts, or the insurance products sold. The biggest failing here is that these do not cover all products or services that the formal financial system offers. Other than bank accounts, there is little information that is reliably available about insurance, pensions, post office savings accounts and others. More recently, the number of UPI transactions are cited as how much the payment systems have become digitised. But these do not capture the impact of financial inclusion because these do not show how much household earnings is withheld for ready use in future expenses or how often they use cash in a day.

One measurement strategy learnt from public policy is to use a input-output-outcome approach. A useful illustration is from education: investments are made to build schools and hire teachers. But these generate more educated people only if the children attend schools, and if they learn to read, write and count fluently. The investments into schools are an input. Attendance and passing exams are outputs, and literate, numerate children are the outcomes.

When this strategy is applied to financial inclusion, the current standard measures capture only how the average household participates in the formal financial system. This is the input to financial inclusion. Output measurement is about how the average household uses finance. An example can be how frequently an account is used by an account holder during the year, on average, or what fraction of their transactions are done using digital means.

The most elusive measure in this strategy is the outcome of financial inclusion. What is the benefit to the household, once household members participate financially? This requires more thought about what finance is and what it seeks to achieve. The first principle's understanding is that finance can or should help a household do the following: be able to manage regular expenses irrespective of unexpected changes to income, and be able to reach higher standards of living. Those households, which face challenges in managing their consumption, need finance more. Several countries now conduct household well-being surveys to capture their perception about their resilience to future shocks, and their ability to achieve their aspirations. Such outcome measures are used to demonstrate the impact of financial inclusion to investors.

In a recent study, a financial inclusion input-output-outcome survey was conducted on 300 microfinance customers in India. The study found that customers' financial participation was correlated with financial well-being. This relationship was small but significant, even after adjusting for the income level of the household and the physical assets that the households held, and supports the idea that financial inclusion matters for household well-being.