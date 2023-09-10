The Most Successful IPO Of 2023 Destroys Wealth Post Debut Day

The most successful IPO of 2023, which saw trading suspended 19 different times because of excessive volatility, saw gravity after an eye-popping 600% gain on debut.

Seeing the shares surge over 600% in the first day of trading and having the biggest IPO of 2023 might match the excitement of going public itself. Golf club maker Sacks-Parente Golf Inc. experienced that on the opening day.

Sacks-Parente Golf manufactures high-end golf-putters with proprietary technology that the company says help golfers hole more putts. The debut saw the share price rocketing to $29 versus a start price of $4 per share, which is a 624% jump in share value. Mind you, this came on a day where Sacks-Parente trading was suspended 19 different times because of excessive volatility.