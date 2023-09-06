The Most Important Indian Sporting Event You Don’t Know About

When Rohini Mukherjee, vice president at Naandi Foundation, met Lisa Murawsky in 2018, the latter introduced her to the life changing power of sport for young girls and women. Have you ever thought of adding a sports component to the work you do? This simple question by the sports veteran from Brussels who happened to be in India changed everything. Murawsky joined Naandi Foundation as sports director and they began brainstorming a blueprint for their ‘Sports for Life’ programme.

They had to keep in mind that their young participants—first-generation learners enrolled in the Nanhi Kali programme and supervised by 6,500 tutors across villages—couldn’t afford sports shoes and didn’t have easy access to bathrooms, thus making them very cautious water drinkers. Another question that came up later was that of adequate nutrition to have the energy to play sport. The programme had to be simple and easily executable by their tutors, later renamed sports allies, across India.

Toofan Game began in 2019, with just four events and four age groups. The groups are named after sportswomen Swapna Barman, Hima Das, Mirabai Chanu and PV Sindhu. These names also served to introduce girls who had never played or even watched sport to global champions such as heptathlete Barman who had six toes on each foot and couldn’t afford custom-made shoes. The events test speed (50m sprint); endurance (5 minute run); agility (running sideways) and lower body strength (long jump).

“It was my first day on the field, thinking ‘let’s try out this sports thing, let’s see what happens’. I thought my job would be the technical aspects plus to convince women that sports is important,” recalls Murawsky. “But these women who tutored the girls were coming up to me and saying, ‘Where have you been? Don’t you know that sports is important for self-esteem and gives girls confidence?’.”

The games were a hit, of course, but the tutors or sports allies were unstoppable. They communicated with Murawsky and Banerjee through videos, and later an app where they could chat with each other and learn from the group’s successes and jugaads (like the goalpost made from bathroom pipes). Banerjee recalls one video of four tutors running, holding on to their ghoonghats but with their saris above their knees. During the pandemic, Naandi kept the programme running as the children innovated with whatever was available at home, jumping over bottles, buckets, slippers and brooms to complete the exercises prescribed by Murawsky.

A sports conference was organised where the women presented the most rewarding and most challenging aspects of this programme. “The best, they said was that the children had never got an opportunity to do this before. One said that in Ratlam we have lots of open spaces to play but these were always occupied by boys,” says Mukherjee. “The most difficult aspect was tackling parents who worried that their children would fall, their skin would become dark or that they would be disfigured for life.”

Then Vishakha Bhale Vyas, a programme quality manager at Naandi in charge of 30,000 girls who recently went back to school and completed her LLB degree, triggered more change in Gujarat’s Jambusar, where girls began playing sports with hijabs, ghagras and dupattas until they realised these were not practical pieces of clothing when running. Bhale Vyas heard of a football tournament being organised through a grassroots government sports programme and, without knowing any rules of the game, she gathered 20 girls, practised kicking a donated ball, appointed herself manager and entered the team as participants.

The team bought shorts but for footwear they made do with their black school shoes with straps. “It was the first time we were seeing a football ground and we didn’t realise how big it actually is,” says Bhale Vyas. “We had practised on a tiny ground.” Shoes broke and went flying as they made contact with the ball; the scoreboard read 10/0; and after the whistle, the team packed its bags and headed home.

“Shortly after we left, we got a call asking where we were,” says Bhale Vyas. “We didn’t realise there was a second half that was yet to be played.” That’s when she called Mukherjee and asked for a football coach.