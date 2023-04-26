The Essence And Benefits Of An 'All Weather Strategy'

The essence of an "All Weather Strategy" is that it uses the principle of 'portfolio diversification' across multiple asset classes in combination with a 'rule-based approach' to investing.

All Weather strategies are designed to:

Have a disciplined and systematic approach, which keeps emotions and human behaviour away. Deliver superior risk-adjusted performance in the long run. Navigate through the vagaries of market cycles.

One such All Weather Strategy can be created using Equity-India, Equity-U.S., Debt-Long Term, Debt-Short Term, and Gold. The rule is to have active asset allocation based on a proprietary valuation framework with annual rebalancing at the end of each calendar year. Such strategy can be a 'superior alternative to fixed Income'.

The exhibit below shows the performance of the All Weather Strategy in comparison with each individual asset class for the period between Jan 1, 1990 and March 31, 2023.