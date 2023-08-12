The Emperor’s New Clothes: A Reveal Of Air India’s New Identity

It all comes together on the aircraft, the first of which will be delivered in November 2023 by Airbus. A computer graphics render of the livery that was revealed at the event shows that Air India will now have a new tail, giving up on the Konark Chakra at the back and moving to a red, aubergine and gold ribbon at the tailfin, along with some fine instances of the Jharokha showing up as well. The main helm of the aircraft will just have Air India in all caps across the body while also losing Air India in the Devanagari script on one side of the aircraft.

At the bottom of the aircraft, though, is where it turns too busy and perhaps looks inspired by Emirates. Too much red at the bottom of the aircraft with a white logo painted under it and all of it is housed under a gold casing.

The new-look Air India is a house divided on social media, arguably the first place people have an opinion on everything nowadays. Some called it a school project, others a wasted opportunity, and some even called the tail design a saree border. Some see the colour combinations reminding them of other airlines. But here is the thing about livery design, there is always shock value around it, and there are an equal number of people who love it and hate it almost all the time. And unless you are not trying to go too far away from your roots, most of the effective colour palettes would have been already used elsewhere.

Ultimately, this was a good place to start, although with obvious misses, and it will hopefully turn out great when it turns up on a real aircraft rather than just a computer screen. I’d call it a people pleaser, although it wants to please more people inside the airline than outside.