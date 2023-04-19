The Dalai Lama's Non-Apology And Death Threats From Dog Lovers

“What unpopular opinion can put you in this position?” This viral tweet is illustrated with an image of a man surrounded by swords pointed at him. It’s Flynn, from the 2010 Disney movie Tangled. Prompted by this tweet, people across the world shared unpopular thoughts on live-in relationships, veganism, the death penalty, overrated celebrities, ChatGPT, people who don’t have children and religion.

M, an Indian woman, had the following response: “Your dog and cat do not ‘love’ you. They are animals who are food and comfort-motivated and/or have been bred to be affectionate. They are not capable of human emotion, nor should you expect them to be.” Her tweet, which she requested me not to provide a link to because of all the death threats she was receiving via direct messages, has 12.5 million views and 14,200 quote tweets, mostly from angry dog and cat lovers.

Twitter users showed her the finger, ‘cancelled’ her, called her ‘ugly’ and other names, shared stories of pet love and commiserated that she had never been loved by an animal. They voted her ‘most likely to kick puppies in high school’. American pet Twitter came out in full force.

Should M have apologised? Did she do something wrong? Did her opinion harm anybody? If she had apologised, would it have come from a place of fear (of the vicious attack she was facing) or from remorse? Is it necessary to apologise for what you are clearly stating is an unpopular opinion?

I sent M a text expressing sympathy and asking her to ride out the storm. In the age of hurt sentiments, egos are easily bruised and people are instantly offended by words. Courts routinely decide who needs to apologise to whom.

Some people defended the Dalai Lama’s ‘grandfatherly’ behaviour. For her words, M faced a backlash that was only a few notches lower than the storm the spiritual leader faced. I can tell you my ginger cat Inji, who loves my husband more than he does me, couldn’t care less about M’s tweet. The two stories I’ve shared teach us a valuable lesson about when we should and shouldn’t apologise. And what we need to keep in mind when we do say sorry.