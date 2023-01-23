The Crypto Crackdown Is Just Getting Started

There may be plenty of debate over whether crypto tokens are more like securities, commodities, shadow banking or gambling, but the ongoing focus is to ensure crypto’s troubles don’t leak into the financial system. While legislative attempts to craft crypto rules designed to prevent another “Lehman Brothers moment” run into procedural delays and embarrassing revelations about FTX’s history of cozy ties with Capitol Hill, regulators with long memories are keeping an active eye on banks’ crypto exposure as the real risk gauge. Silvergate Capital Corp., already crushed by its exposure to FTX, seems to have gotten the message and written down the value of stablecoin assets it bought from Meta Platforms Inc.’s Diem — worth almost $200 million at the time — to basically nothing.