The Business End Of The World Cup As Qatar Aces It Big Time

The quarterfinal stage beckons at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. New heroes’ trip to new quirky celebratory dance moves, be it a pivot turn or a step-touch with flapping hands corseted at ninety degrees, the fingers doing a rushed twiddly, or the rage of the current Brazilians the pigeon dance—the ‘Pombo’. From the dreariness of pandemic-induced sorrows, heroic nations emerge with hums of detuned dirges segueing into raucous songs of celebration laced with optimism and life. There is a riotous blend of colours as eager, chaotic fans turn themselves into a floaty, flag waving, cheering diasporic blob of their nation behind opposing goalposts.

A bright new Portugal star Goncalo Ramos serenades the flashbulbs as he replaces a grumpy Ronaldo, but the coach Fernando Santos knows it’s all about country first than pandering to queasiness of stars. Legends are made of flesh and bones, and they also throw tantrums from the sidelines. They prefer moving into ‘Goblin Mode’ too. New stars upon green fields bring footballing joy to the world in a prelude to the Christmas season.

In Marrakesh, they always knew how to party, but this time they partied like never before as their footballers trumped Spain as the much-acclaimed 'tiki-taka' amounted to nothing. A daring young talented collective perished in another episode of penalty-induced nightmares.

We had the Moroccan idol Achraf Hakimi sauntering into a section of the crowd to his mother as she leapt out to embrace him whispering a prayer to the almighty—a housekeeper and her street vendor husband delight in their son’s sporting endeavours.

It has been proven time and again that sport in whatever form it takes provides us with the much-needed catharsis from the rage of strife and calamitousness that encompasses us all. The Qatar World Cup has been no different.