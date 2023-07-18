Tax Implications For Equity Shareholders In The HDFC–HDFC Bank Merger

Taxation On New Shares

The allotment of shares in HDFC Bank to the existing shareholders of HDFC does not trigger a tax event until the time that they actually sell the new shares. When the investor gets the new shares in HDFC Bank, nothing changes on the tax front for them. When they sell the shares and earn a profit, these will be classified under the head of capital gains, and based on the period of holding, they will either be taxed as short-term or long-term capital gains.

The period of holding for taxability as long-term capital gains is 12 months. Since this is a merger, the holding period for the shares allotted in HDFC Bank will be calculated from the date on which the shares were originally bought in HDFC and not from when they will be converted after the merger.

For example, if a person bought shares in HDFC on April 22, 2021, then the holding period has to be counted from that date and not when the new shares are allotted. This gives the investor the benefit of the earlier holding period, and they do not lose the benefit of long-term capital gains. It also has to be remembered that in the demat account, the shares sold are taxed on the First In, First Out method, which means that the initial shares that came into the demat account are considered to have been sold first.