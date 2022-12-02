Talking Points This Week: The Fed, China And 'Make In India' Are All Changing

The Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate increases next month, Chair Jerome Powell signaled, while stressing that borrowing costs will need to keep rising and remain restrictive for some time to beat inflation.

His comments likely cement expectations for the Fed to raise interest rates by 50 basis points when they meet on Dec. 13-14.

Stocks in Asia surged following a sharp rally on Wall Street after Powell’s comments, and the street now pencils in a more moderate pace of hikes.

However, as one expert wrote to me on a private email, we should keep in mind that the Fed would maintain the tightening strategy till it reaches a restrictive set-up as it will be necessary to attain 2% inflation over time.

The Fed draws comfort from goods inflation but is still significantly concerned on the other two dominant factors of inflation viz, housing services inflation and the dominant services inflation, which gets influenced by the high wage growth.

So, while the markets have cheered Fed’s guidance for smaller rate hikes, there might be merit in not extrapolating it to a more benign scenario in the immediate future.