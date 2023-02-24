Talking Points This Week: Russia, U.S. And The New York Skyline

The much-touted FOMC minutes lived up to their expectations, showing exactly what the markets believed, which is that the Fed is inclined towards more hikes to curb inflation. In fact, a few Fed officials favoured a stronger, half-point hike as well.

Back home, the minutes of the February MPC meeting reflected further widening divergence among MPC members on the future rates trajectory. Internal members asserted that inflation is broadening, with core getting stickier, while the second round effect of unanchored inflation expectations would imply a higher output sacrifice ratio later. In contrast, external member of the MPC, Ashima Goyal, believed India has limited evidence of demand-led inflation, while supply components of core inflation are easing.

However, on balance, it would not be uncommon to expect the RBI MPC to hike the repo rate by another 25 basis points in the April policy to 6.75%, given persistently elevated core inflation, volatile food prices, increasing likelihood of a higher terminal rate in the U.S., and uncertainty in commodity prices amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts and scale of revival in China. Also, it does seem, looking at the commentary thus far, that we are in the higher-for-longer regime presently.