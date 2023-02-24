Talking Points This Week: Russia, U.S. And The New York Skyline
Every week, Niraj Shah studies how top business leaders and market makers are navigating the fast-changing financial landscape.
With global equity markets virtually not going anywhere, the talking points of the week shifted largely to macro, geopolitics and geo-economics. The U.S.-China spat continued, even as India and China are talking about disengagement. Both the U.S. central bank and the RBI largely spoke the same language. And while DLF Ltd. reportedly sold off a premium residential tower in minutes, the face of New York real estate is changing. A strong U.S. economy may cause casualties in equity markets due to higher interest rates, one sector is reaping the benefits. We talk about all these points in today's piece.
Geopolitics On The Forefront
In the week marking the one-year anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine, tensions are building on multiple fronts. The United States is increasing its contingent of troops in Taiwan to train local forces, in a clear sign of upping the ante against China, just as its Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that China had almost certainly provided Russia with dual-use aid. And Janet Yellen spoke about how the U.S. would continue to offer assistance for Ukraine's defence. China, on its part, made it unequivocally clear that its relationship with Russia was as solid as a rock and that it shall provide the world with a solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. And while we wait for the big conflicts to settle down, the U.S. and South Korea held discussions over ways they would respond to possible nuclear attacks by North Korea, which has been steadily building up its capability to deliver a credible atomic strike against the two. The one solace for an Indian investor is that India and China did talk on disengagement at friction points.
Central Banking Minutes Take Centre Stage
The much-touted FOMC minutes lived up to their expectations, showing exactly what the markets believed, which is that the Fed is inclined towards more hikes to curb inflation. In fact, a few Fed officials favoured a stronger, half-point hike as well.
Back home, the minutes of the February MPC meeting reflected further widening divergence among MPC members on the future rates trajectory. Internal members asserted that inflation is broadening, with core getting stickier, while the second round effect of unanchored inflation expectations would imply a higher output sacrifice ratio later. In contrast, external member of the MPC, Ashima Goyal, believed India has limited evidence of demand-led inflation, while supply components of core inflation are easing.
However, on balance, it would not be uncommon to expect the RBI MPC to hike the repo rate by another 25 basis points in the April policy to 6.75%, given persistently elevated core inflation, volatile food prices, increasing likelihood of a higher terminal rate in the U.S., and uncertainty in commodity prices amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts and scale of revival in China. Also, it does seem, looking at the commentary thus far, that we are in the higher-for-longer regime presently.
Tech Services In Focus
With the fears of an economic hard/soft landing in the U.S. moderating and chances of higher inflation sustaining, the likelihood of firms deploying their post-pandemic accumulated profits in technology will rise, as they focus on productivity gains to defend profitability and fight wage cost inflation. Fund managers, speaking to BQ Prime, have cited sifting through concalls of U.S.-based companies and learning that even if the size of the deals is getting smaller, the companies are not exactly lifting their foot off the pedal of tech spending.
Cisco’s result concall said that there was no slowdown, and in fact, things appeared to accelerate. Systematix brokers cited the latest survey report from Coresite Research, which reportedly said that more than two-thirds of U.S. retailers plan to increase their investment in technology over the next three years, with nearly three in 10 set to up spending by at least 10%. It is little wonder then, that Nifty IT, which slumped by over 27% in 2022, is up over 6% YTD already, and the chorus around buying into these stocks is growing. Will they give very strong returns in a year where markets, at large, will be flat? Don't know. But for now, the sector is winning the hand in the initial stages of the new year.
Remote Work Is Changing New York's Real Estate Market
Nowhere is the economic cost of remote work more pronounced when it comes to spending than in the world’s leading financial center. Manhattan workers are spending at least $12.4 billion less a year due to about 30% fewer days in the office, according to a Bloomberg News analysis, using exclusive data from Stanford University economist Nicholas Bloom’s WFH Research group.
That figure was calculated by multiplying the annual inflation-adjusted loss in spending per worker by the U.S. Census Bureau’s estimated nearly 2.7 million commuters and residents who worked in Manhattan in 2019. That means the average worker is spending $4,661 less per year on meals, shopping and entertainment near their offices in New York.
Interestingly, the FT reported that a growing roster of the city's towers are being rendered obsolete by remote working, as a result of which developers are spotting a chance to meet demand for homes. While this is happening in New York, the value of the U.S. housing market shrunk by the most since 2008 as the pandemic boom fizzled out.
After peaking at $47.7 trillion in June, the total value of U.S. homes declined by $2.3 trillion, or 4.9%, in the second half of 2022, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. That’s the largest drop in percentage terms since the 2008 housing crisis, when home values slumped by 5.8% from June to December.
We end this piece with a question that is haunting me, as it came up in my reads this week. Do I want to live that long? The reason I think of it—Bloomberg reports that a scientific revolution has begun, one that may bring the fantasy of immortality a little closer to reality, at least by a few decades anyway.
Researchers, the world over, are closing in on discoveries that may help humans live much longer—perhaps well into their 100s. How strong the quality of life will be is anybody's guess. I don't have an answer to the question therefore, but I will think about it. Do you have that answer?
Niraj Shah is Executive Editor at BQ Prime.