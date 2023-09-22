Talking Points This Week: One Is Higher For Longer, One Just Hit The Lows
Every week, Niraj Shah studies how top business leaders and market makers are navigating the fast-changing financial landscape.
Two main topics of newsflow dominated this week. While the U.S. Fed indicated higher for longer, the India-Canada relationship was anything but on a high. In between, the UAW workers strike and the Europe versus China spat kept global auto squarely in focus. And while Indian markets largely retreat from highs, led down by bellwether HDFC Bank Ltd., which lost nearly a lakh crore in market cap this week, the markets bounced back on Friday, presumably due to the sentiment on India's inclusion in the JP Morgan Emerging Markets index.
Higher for longer was the central message from the FOMC. The Fed kept rates on hold, but the dot plot signalled another rise is likely at one of the two meetings remaining before the end of 2023. The Fed rate is seen peaking at 5.6% in 2023 (unchanged over previous projections), followed by an easing to 5.1% and 3.9% by the end of 2024 and 2025.
This upgradation of 50 basis points each in 2024 and 2025 shows that the case of future rate easing has been folded back as policymakers puzzled over the unexpected strength of the U.S. economy. Explanations for this strength include the solidity of household and business balance sheets and that the lags between policy action and real economy reaction mean the full effects of the Fed’s tightening have yet to show up in the shape of slower activity. This disrupts almost all theories in the market, ranging from rate cuts in late 2023 to early 2024 to arguably mid-2024. Sure, if data were to reveal weaknesses, things may change.
As Chris Wood of Jefferies mentions, the rate cuts would probably happen in mid-2024. But then, maybe his assessment will differ if the language of the Fed remains the same moving forward. The market reaction was in line with a hawkish outcome. The USD was stronger, U.S. bond yields moved higher, and U.S. stocks (particularly tech/growth) slumped. And Asian stocks followed suit on Thursday. India bucked the trend, presumably because of the news below.
India In The Global Bond Indices
The Indian government bond market may experience significant foreign fund inflows, pulling the yield curve lower after JPMorgan said it will add the country's sovereign bonds to its emerging markets index.
Undoubtedly, the JP Morgan Bond Market Index is the main index tracked, and now that India will be included, the country is expected to reach the maximum weight of 10% in the GBI-EM (Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets). Currently, 23 Indian government bonds with a combined nominal value of $330 billion are index-eligible. Experts expect other indices may follow, with the Bloomberg Index being the next one that can be expected to include India.
And one other belief is that when you have something included in the index, not only the index followers but other institutions get comfortable. Also, as the RBI develops comfort with global investors, hopefully the central bank will be comfortable in allowing Indian bonds to be settled on global indices. Time will tell.
India-Canada Relationship Has A Fall The Size Of The Niagara Falls
If relationships were a chart, would we be seeing a bearish engulfing pattern on the India-Canada chart? Most probably, after a series of tos and fros led to some bizarre developments, including an unproven accusation from Canada's side.
From an investing perspective, it promptly brought out stories that highlighted risks to Canadian investments in Indian markets, which stood at Rs 1.77 lakh crore, including Rs 1.5 lakh crore in equity markets at the end of August, according to NSDL.
Can this mothball into something beyond a 'minor irritant' between the two countries, or will it remain just that? The weeks and months ahead will have that answer, but when questioned about whether this will kill flows, most experts in this area had an informed guess that was not pessimistic about outflows.
Towards the end of the week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also mentioned that Canada will continue to work closely with India. This will be a key area to watch.
Autos NOT In The Fast Lane
It is believed that the war of words between the EU and China over tariffs will escalate over the coming months into an overt trade conflict of import tariffs and punitive countervailing measures, with an outside chance that the two sides will succeed in slogging through negotiations to strike a truce. Either way, German carmakers are unlikely to emerge unscathed.
What added to this stress are the risks rising from the UAW auto strike—the first time in the union’s 88-year history that all three major companies in the U.S. were targeted simultaneously. If the strikes drag on, which seem likely at the end of over eight days of strike, shortages could push vehicle prices higher and strain an economy already dealing with higher prices and elevated interest rates.
A secondhand effect of the UAW strike is already showing among India's auto component makers, which supply to Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler, as noted in a story in BQ Prime. One only hopes this situation does not worsen.
By The Way
As we wrap up, here's an interesting development. As reported by a website called frontofficesports.com and others, Goldman Sachs will soon offer their clients the ability to buy into pro teams, the latest development in a growing industry push to find new ways to keep up with rising franchise values.
A newly created division of the financial services giant called Sports Franchise in Investment Banking, co-led by Goldman Sachs executives Greg Carey and Dave Dase, will provide extremely wealthy clients with the option to invest in teams and other entities in sports and entertainment.
Remember, Goldman Sachs has worked on the financing of sports venues, including Yankee Stadium. The effort also combines Goldman Sachs’ prior activities in sports mergers and acquisitions and in sports financing. Effectively, if you are rich, you can become the owner of sports teams through Goldman, even if you don't have direct access.
Niraj Shah is Executive Editor at BQ Prime.