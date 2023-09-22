Talking Points This Week: One Is Higher For Longer, One Just Hit The Lows

Two main topics of newsflow dominated this week. While the U.S. Fed indicated higher for longer, the India-Canada relationship was anything but on a high. In between, the UAW workers strike and the Europe versus China spat kept global auto squarely in focus. And while Indian markets largely retreat from highs, led down by bellwether HDFC Bank Ltd., which lost nearly a lakh crore in market cap this week, the markets bounced back on Friday, presumably due to the sentiment on India's inclusion in the JP Morgan Emerging Markets index.

Higher for longer was the central message from the FOMC. The Fed kept rates on hold, but the dot plot signalled another rise is likely at one of the two meetings remaining before the end of 2023. The Fed rate is seen peaking at 5.6% in 2023 (unchanged over previous projections), followed by an easing to 5.1% and 3.9% by the end of 2024 and 2025.