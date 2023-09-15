Talking Points This Week: Nifty Atop The Big 20,000 Peak, But Small Is The Real Big

It took a longer time to come, almost 52 sessions for the last 1,000 points, but the Nifty 50 reached the milestone of 20,000. But, while the markets rejoiced on Monday, there was a brief scare on Tuesday, which turned the tide for PSUs a bit.

Having said that, inflation data in India is a bit more benign than in the U.S. What is not benign is the quandary for small-cap funds, which are getting money in droves and posing a potential problem for scheme managers.

Speaking of problems, Huawei has created some issues for U.S. policymakers and chip companies. We talk about all of that below.