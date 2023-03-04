Talking Points This Week: How Adani Group, Fed And China Dominated Global Discussions

If the narrative around interest rates dominated market thinking in the first half of the week due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's statements, China, the Adani Group - in more ways than one, and global trade took centrestage for the rest of the week.

Participants would be happy that the equity markets ended on a high, which might keep positive sentiment going early next week. Note that the sentiment has been subdued by and large, especially after the Fed's hawkish statements.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic had said early this week that interest rates would need to rise to between 5% and 5.25% and then remain there “until well into 2024”.

For an Indian market watcher, the monies coming to the Adani family meant the sentiment around banking improved dramatically. We also saw large orders on railways and defence, which kept those sectors in focus. We discuss all the key talking points in today's piece.