Talking Points This Week: Fed, Equity Markets And Geopolitics

The much-expected backing off from the hawkish stance was belied in the FOMC statement this week with the Fed continuing to remain emphatic on its commitment to bring inflation down to the target 2%. Thus, with the 25 bps hike in the target Fed fund rate to 4.75-5.0%, there has been a forceful pushback to the recent resurfacing of market expectations of the Fed turning dovish.

In effect, the Fed has told the market YET AGAIN to follow what the Fed says and NOT what the market thinks the Fed will say or do. Was there some mention of relenting in the event of relevant data points emerging? Yes. But, if the SVB issue did not make the Fed blink on its stance of rate hikes, then most other things won't.

It is a strange world that we live in because it is quite evident that risk assets the world over would be hoping for signs of recession in the U.S. to get a breather from higher rates. And until then, unless the Fed communicates otherwise, let there be no doubt about the trajectory. Some of this was mentioned by Maneesh Dangi in his conversation with us here. Worth listening to his prognosis.