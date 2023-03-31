Talking Points This Week: Donald Trump, RIL, Equity Markets And IPL

This week was a truncated one for India, and only on the final day did Indian markets finally react to how global markets have behaved. A lot of stocks had a relief rally, India saw an upgrade and biggies had positive news flow. And this led to the markets being the key newsmaker despite the indictment news of Donald Trump, a case of a U.S. journalist detained by Russia and continuous outflows from the PE end in India.

Donald Trump was indicted in New York for directing hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign, a historic event in American law and politics that is certain to divide an already polarized society and electorate, as per a Bloomberg article.

And this week also saw a historic detaining of an American Journalist in Russia, something not seen since the Cold War, as well as India unveiling a new foreign trade policy, and Japan and Korea making new policies to arrest the fall in birthrates.

Also, after the spate of news flow on debt funds, there was one more in terms of SEBI introducing the Corporate Debt Market Development Fund, a backstop facility for specified debt funds during market dislocations and to prevent recurrences of events, such as the one with Franklin Templeton MF.