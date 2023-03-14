SVB Teaches Tech Startups A Crucial Lesson About Cash

But imagine one VC firm doing that for a portfolio of 50 or even 100 startups, and you have a single point of failure if that firm can’t give startups the liquidity they need. The current system works fine, but tech startups do need to think more carefully about diversifying where their cash lives. SVB’s collapse should nudge them to do that, just as it should be a wake-up call for central banks about the risks of pressing ahead with rate hikes after so many years of being near zero.