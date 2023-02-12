Suriya — A Disruptor Superstar Who Can Do No Wrong

Only in south India will one find an almost immolating urge of fans haring about to celebrate their film stars' birthdays with such anxious candour that it can put stars from Bollywood or celebrities from other walks of life to look askance.

Last year, as is the primeval ritual every year, fans scrambled over one another to save, tweet and share a common display picture of superstar Suriya that was unveiled by actor Karthik Sivakumar (Karthi) on social media a full week prior to his elder sibling's birthday.

A sign that opened the floodgates for his fans to pay their earnest homage to their Nadippin Nayagan or 'best hero in acting', the moniker Suriya has been pinned with by his legions of fans, as do an array of other popular film stars from Tamil Nadu.

Suriya fans and melfare associations and units spread across Tamil Nadu and Kerala organised special screenings of his blockbuster movies, went on a poster blitzkrieg announcing his birthday, conveying their advance wishes and organised mashups of all kinds; some even patronised by cinema-owners.

In Irinjalakuda town of Thrissur district in Kerala, the area committee of the All Kerala Singam Suriya Fans and Welfare Association distributed cooked food for the inmates of an elderly care home, while study and literary materials for children were handed over by their Oorakam village unit of Cherpu Gram Panchayat in the district.

He is all of 47 and for many years now is counted as one of the sure-fire safe bets at the Tamil Nadu film industry box office. The chaotic frenzy of a Vijay Joseph or an Ajith Kumar release may often elude his, but frivolous on-screen antics have never been his yardstick. He straddles all his cinematic essays with an ultimate chutzpah, lending them a profound genuineness that, if attempted by any one else, could meander on a facile pathway.

His filmography is testament to the oeuvre of roles he has taken on, never playing it safe, always ready for the ultimate test; in between also letting himself loose, offering his legions of fans their eye candy and gloss all neatly wrapped in glistening gift wraps.