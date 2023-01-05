The One True Secret to Successful Investing

Now, whatever looked great in 2020 and 2021 is underperforming. Since January last year, the S&P is down 20%. But if you took on extra risk and bet on tech, your portfolio would be down 45%; If you bought crypto it's down 64%. The only asset class that claims to be doing well is private equity, but that's also risky because it's illiquid and funds have so much leeway to calculate returns (since they are not sold in the market), so there is no way to know if those high returns are even true.