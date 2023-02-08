RBI Monetary Policy: Split Vote Portends Interesting Times For MPC In 2023

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee decided on Wednesday to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points and maintain the policy stance at withdrawal of accommodation.

There were no surprises here, but the voting pattern of 4–2 for both these decisions shows that dissent is growing within the committee on what the monetary policy should be going ahead.

Ashima Goyal and Jayanth R Varma dissented on the need for a rate increase and against continuing with withdrawal of accommodation as the policy stance. The dissent within the committee has been brewing for a while and could well prove to be prescient signals for future actions of the MPC.

It is important to note that Varma was the first person to call for a change in the wording of the monetary policy stance, when it was cited as 'accommodative' in a number of meetings before the committee changed the wording to 'withdrawal of accommodation' in May 2022. He has also been consistently batting in favour of a shift in stance, from withdrawal of accommodation to neutral, since the Aug. 5, 2022 policy meeting.

Similarly, Goyal was the first to push for a lower repo rate hike of 35 bps on Sept. 30, 2022, when the majority voted for a 50 bps increase. This proved to be a prescient indicator for markets as Dec. 7, 2022, delivered a 35 bps repo rate hike, followed by an even smaller 25 bps cut on Wednesday.

For those policy watchers, who go beyond the headline changes in rates and stance, the voting pattern and commentary of individual members provide additional insights into how monetary policy will evolve going ahead.