Singapore’s Canary Wharf Is Running Out Of Office Space

Singapore’s office-market recovery has proved that work-from-home won’t be the demand killer it was feared to be. Rental growth this year may be a modest 3% in Savills’ estimate, kept in check by the global economy — the war in Ukraine, higher global interest rates, a slowdown in China, and rising cost pressures in the tech industry. As for demand and supply, there’s still potential to build more in Marina Bay, with the government planning to release a further 1.7-hectare at the edge of the CBD, next to another land parcel for which it has already invited bids. However, the focus of new mixed-use projects may be on homes, which are facing a far bigger crunch with condominium rents up by a third over the past year.