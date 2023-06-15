Settlements With Wilful Defaulters And Fraudsters: Where Is The 'Compromise'?

The Nirav Modi scandal of 2018 is easily one of the gravest cases of the banking system being defrauded of a large amount of money. Five years later, in June 2023, the Bombay High Court is hearing a case on whether Rs 500 crore worth properties owned by Modi can be attached by the Enforcement Directorate or Punjab National Bank.

An investigative agency and a bank fighting over control of assets in a five-year-old fraud case is definitely a bad look.

And maybe to avoid these situations, the banking regulator came out with specific guidelines on "compromise settlements" with wilful defaulters and borrowers tagged as fraud. The norms allow banks to settle with such borrowers, while the lenders can continue to pursue criminal proceedings against them.

Makes sense, right? The banks stand a chance to get repaid at least a portion of the loan, while the borrower will still face the criminal consequences of their actions. All well.

But soon after the norms were released, the Reserve Bank of India drew criticism from two bank officer unions. According to the unions, the guidelines are a "detrimental step", which will "compromise the integrity of the banking system". These guidelines will foster an environment where fraudsters and wilful defaulters, capable of clearing their tab, will evade the natural consequences of their actions, the unions said.

The reservations of the bank unions aside, there are two important questions one needs to ask here.

1. Why would a borrower come to settle a fraud or a wilful default loan account, unless they are getting something in return?

(We'll come to the second one shortly, but let's first tackle the question mentioned above.)

Typically, once a bank discovers a fraud or wilful default, it has to classify the account as such and report it to the RBI. If it is a consortium loan account, the rest of the banks get together and appoint a forensic auditor to affirm their suspicions.

Not for the lack of forensic capability, assigning fraud or wilful default is an extremely complicated process, with limited results. An auditor cannot definitively arrive at 'intent to defraud/default' in their report and promoters typically have a whole host of explanations for a questionable transaction.

The end result is that the matter sees inordinate delays before a complaint is actually filed with an appropriate investigative agency like the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation. Add to that the procedural and judicial delays, and it will be years before all parties are, either satisfied with or accepting of, the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

During all this time, the borrower's assets have remained encumbered and have consistently lost value. If the bank is still able to sell these assets, the recovery is usually miniscule.

It is here that the RBI's guidelines may actually help. Settling with the bank early could help the promoter reduce the years stuck in litigation, while their assets keep losing value. It may also help reduce the severity of the crime, since banks are getting their money first, albeit with a haircut.