Saving Joshimath And How To Build Climate-Conscious Towns In Himalayan Regions

We understood three central learning from the study, each of which has implications for Joshimath’s situation.

First, the urban Himalayas were running dry. This was a paradox as the region is rich in water resources. We found that there was growing water scarcity in Himalayan towns. Rapid urbanisation has fueled the water demand (both daily and seasonal) and created water insecurity for its people. Poor water administration, urban planning, ineffective peak-season tourism management, and risks and difficulties associated with climate change are all blamed for water insecurity.

Communities are coping by using short-term measures that are proven to be unsustainable, such as groundwater extraction. Urban centres need long-term water sustainability plans; therefore, planners and municipal governments must pay particular attention to this issue.

Second, urban areas are experiencing a shortage of water, which is causing a surge in the privatisation of water supply, primarily through water tankers. These private tankers are meeting demand by obtaining water from surrounding rural areas and selling it to the residents. This industry is mainly unregulated. Since this growth is anticipated to be more assertive in developing countries, small towns will grow and the problems will loom large. Apart from the local residents, these towns are inhabited by a floating population, especially during peak tourist seasons.

The case studies demonstrated that urban water resilience issues are poorly recognised and that water governance in the HKH region continues to be a blind spot. Himalayan towns rely on springs as their main source of water supply. Various nearby aquifers nourish these springs. The base flows in the rivers of the Himalayas are also greatly influenced by the springs. There are more than a million perennial springs in only the Indian Himalayan region, even by rough, conservative estimations.

The urban waste and sewage pollution of the water bodies and catchments poses a serious threat to these springs. Apart from this, rampant infrastructure developments such as hydropower projects are creating havoc on the local environment, destroying the environmental base on which they are situated.