Rule Change On Debt MF Taxation: Where Does The Burden Fall?

Last month, the Ministry of Finance introduced some modifications to the Finance Bill, including the tax treatment of mutual funds that have less than 35% invested in Indian equities. The new amendment has withdrawn the tax benefits of these debt mutual funds. The mutual fund industry worries that these changes will reduce interest in mutual fund investments and that it will eventually adversely affect the development of the debt market.

In public finance, it is important to understand "the incidence of a tax." Who ultimately bears the burden of each tax, and what is the magnitude involved? We look at the recent changes and find that the burden will be borne by households that were investors in the long-term debt schemes.