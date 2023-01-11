RRR And 'Naatu Naatu' — Making A Global Song And Dance About Everything Indian

The raison d’etre for a mid-week party is here as the new year brings forth glorious tidings for the Indian film and entertainment industry and for the Telugu film industry or Tollywood, in particular.

The whole brouhaha across social media raging for months on ‘RRR’ hasn't been for nothing, for it has been a veritable symbol of all that represents Indian cinema, as everything ‘RRR’ smouldered over and peaked on the internet as 2022 drew to a close.

If there is one thing that will have YouTube algorithms in India going haywire today—it will be trying to control the mayhem unleashed after ‘Naatu Naatu’ picked up the Golden Globe for Original Song in Los Angeles early this morning.

For the uninitiated rambling to make sense of what was happening, some of the search picks could be ‘RRR song’, ‘Neet Naat’ or even ‘India Golden Globe winner song’. Oh, by the way, the tweeple diaspora are going RRR’s NN gets GG, making the best use of Twitter’s original ruse for its existence, prior to the days of Musk.

Never has an Asian song in this category ever done it at the Globes and it speaks for the giant strides Indian entertainment and its key cohorts from regional film industries to Bollywood have taken over the past decade, tickling the palettes of a global audience.