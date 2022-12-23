Ropeways Are Much More Than Tourist Attractions — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee

In India, ropeways have generally been installed as tourist attractions. But now there is a big push to have ropeways as significant solutions for transportation requirements.

Indians are not unfamiliar with ropeways. Many domestic locations provide their own special appeal. These include the Gulmarg Gondola, the Auli Cable Car in Uttarakhand, the ropeways at Dhuandhar in Madhya Pradesh, Karni Mata in Udaipur, Girnar in Gujarat, Raigad in Maharashtra, Malampuzha in Kerala, and the Darjeeling and Gangtok ropeways and many others.

But it is ever since the Finance Minister’s pointed reference in her last Budget speech, that the spotlight has turned to ropeways, not merely as tourist attractions but as transportation solutions.

This is what she had to say, Parvatmala or the National Ropeways Development Programme is a preferred ecologically sustainable alternative to conventional roads and difficult hilly areas. It will be taken up with the PPP or public-private partnership mode and the aim is to improve connectivity and convenience for commuters, besides promoting tourism.

This may also cover congested urban areas, she said, where a conventional mass transit system is not feasible. Contracts for eight ropeway projects, for a length of 60 kilometres, will be awarded in 2022-23—the current fiscal.

It is noteworthy that the government's vision of the ropeways as transportation solutions now covers congested urban areas and river crossings too.

An urban connectivity initiative getting acclaim internationally is Columbia's largest public works project—the new mass transit cable car service in the capital city of Bogota. Inaugurated on Dec. 27, 2018, it connects high points of two of the city's low income neighbourhoods. It is able to transport 3,600 passengers per hour and benefits 7,00,000 residents, who are now able to make a trip in 10 minutes that earlier took 60 to 90 minutes.