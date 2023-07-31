Rocky And Rani Are Perfect Lovers In A Country That Hates Differences

The movie reminded me of my teenage daughter who nods her head agreeably at whatever I say but then goes ahead and does exactly what she pleases. Similarly, though the director puts usual emphasis on the importance of family, and one grandmother cautions that in matters of love “backseat driving family hi karta hai” meaning it all boils down to what the family wants, the lovers in this film are determined not to succumb to their elders’ prejudices.

Rocky and Rani won’t be bullied by their parents or that old Indian rule: Thou shalt not disobey thy elders. Unlike in Johar’s previous magnum opus, they don’t migrate to another country to live their own lives, glumly breaking off ties with disapproving parents. A particularly powerful scene for me was when Rani faces off with Rocky’s father.

On the surface the plot may seem like the usual Bengali vs Punjabi cultural drama but that’s only a vehicle to tackle Indian parents’ intense dislike for any suitors who are not exactly like themselves. It’s also a depiction of the oddball nature of love and the underlying humanity that binds two people to each other, irrespective of their superficial differences. As one of the film’s writers, Ishita Moitra, said in an interview: “It’s a shout-out to inclusivity.”

I’m happy to report that the conflicts between the characters don’t give you a headache. The film makes all its points lightly and with a sense of humour. The blingy sets that sometimes have echoes of a Manyavar advertisement, the non-stop songs and silly, OTT humour seem to be encouraging moviegoers to have fun at a time when love is under attack in this country. One scriptwriter I follow on Instagram said she found the movie therapeutic and it’s exactly that.

Johar’s cred as an influencer is as strong as ever. And in this film he chooses to inspire young people to speak up for themselves. We’ve seen Rani on the big screen before. Her character is an updated take on Hema Malini’s Geeta in Seeta Aur Geeta (1972) and Rekha in Khoobsurat (1999). One song, picturised in all-red evokes the defiance of that Mughal-e-Azam (1960) classic Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. This time it’s Ishq Kiya Toh Sharm Kya? I hope young lovers are listening. There are old songs galore (my favourite was a less heard 1966 OP Nayyar song); that evergreen DDLJ mandolin; a recurring hat tip to a 1990s favourite by Baba Sehgal and Annu Malik; and a stunning all-male tribute to 2002’s Dola Re.