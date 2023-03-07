Rishi Sunak’s Tough Talk Won't Stop Migrant Boats

With no quick fixes, the government has placed its hopes on deportations and making it nearly impossible for asylum-seekers to make a claim, a right protected by international law. A much-criticized agreement to deport migrants to Rwanda has so far survived legal challenges (an appeals process is ongoing), but not a single migrant has been deported. For all the public relations effort on both sides to sell it, Rwanda would only be able to accommodate a small fraction of the thousands of migrants that the UK hopes to send to Africa. And most refugee experts say the idea that those willing to risk their lives in the Channel would be deterred by a small chance of being sent to Rwanda isn’t credible.