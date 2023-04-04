Regulatory Mandates On ESG Investing Fall Short Of Ensuring Impact

While ESG investing has emerged as an important phenomenon worldwide, in India this has grown slower than anticipated. There is now a great deal of concern about the soundness of ESG investing, with two main problems.

First, there is a growing anxiety over green-washing in ESG investing globally, with stakeholders questioning the increasingly mechanistic nature of ESG investing. Complying with the disclosures framework enables firms to make claims of social impact without accountability towards the same. The second is the problematic method of fusing E, S and G into a single score or a standardised framework for investment decision-making. This limits the ability of an ESG fund to serve the cause its investors support. The ESG ecosystem is essentially a delicate dance of firms desiring investment and engaging with a diverse array of ESG funds on such questions.

The Securities Exchange Board of India has been actively developing the space of ESG investment, steering a disclosures-driven agenda for Listed Entities to make enhanced disclosures that are intended to be more compatible for ESG fund investments and their mandates.

The difference between voluntary and mandatory disclosures lies in the cost-benefit analysis. Forced disclosures induce higher compliance costs for the affected firms, some of which may not want to attract ESG investment. From this perspective, the recent set of amendments raise questions about the costs of the disclosures, and implications these place on the incentives and actions of various stakeholders in the ESG landscape.

How this cost-benefit trade-off affects stakeholder incentives is especially important to consider in emerging market conditions, where domestic stakeholders typically have constrained access to liquidity and leverage, and market development tends to be slow. Thus, while the effect of these costs do not apply to the vast global ESG investment pools, it will have a significant effect on how the nascent domestic ESG funds grow.

India's ESG disclosure compliances have been evolving. The first was the Business Responsibility Report, which was mandated for the top 100 LEs (2012), and was gradually expanded to cover the top-1,000 by 2019.

In 2021, the Core Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting was introduced, with disclosure mandates on the LEs. Most recently, SEBI approved amendments to the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations (2015) and the SEBI (Mutual Fund) Regulations (1996) to standardise disclosures and enhance the quality and reliability of disclosures made by ESG fund managers. These have new implications for three sets of domestic ESG participants.