East Vs. West Of Property Investing. Will The Two Meet?

With Sabana, there is an obvious potential for conflict. ESR has sponsored not one but two REITs in Singapore in the same line of business. As a landlord of warehouses and other industrial property, ESR-REIT (now known as ESR-LOGOS) is nearly six times Sabana’s size. The manager says that it doesn’t swap properties with the rival trust and has robust processes to deal with interested-party transactions with the sponsor. Still, Quarz has a valid question: When ESR buys or develops a new property, why won’t they allocate the asset to the larger REIT from which they earn five times as much in fees as the smaller Sabana?