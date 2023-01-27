RBI’s Michael Debabrata Patra — The Last Of The Originals

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra will be on the Monetary Policy Committee till at least January 2024 after getting a one-year extension on Jan. 10. Patra is the last of the original MPC members from 2016, and this extension gives him a chance to see retail inflation stabilise within the 2-6% target band.

One of the announcements made by Raghuram Rajan in his final press conference as the governor of RBI in August 2016 was appointment of the then executive director Patra as the central board’s nominee on the soon-to-be-formed MPC.

Patra’s selection was natural since he was an integral part of the Urjit Patel committee that eventually led to the creation of an inflation targeting framework and a shift to a panel-based approach to monetary policy decision making.

Let’s encapsulate what has happened since then. India has experienced the impact of a demonetisation of high-value currency in November 2016, a spell of high inflation in 2017-18, a slowdown in economic growth in 2019-20, and a pandemic starting 2020 that led to extraordinary policy measures. The pandemic then sparked an economic crisis caused by plummeting growth and high inflation, led to a sharp depreciation of the Indian rupee, and all of this was further compounded by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Additionally, the years 2015-18 were a tough time in relations between the sovereign and the central bank with open differences on multiple issues and untimely resignations of one RBI governor and one deputy governor.

Even as Patra moved from the executive director to deputy governor position in January 2020 and stayed constant on the rate-setting panel, the panel has been presided by two RBI governors Urijit Patel and Shaktikanta Das. There have been six external members. And from the RBI, apart from Patra, we have seen three different deputy governors and three different executive directors be part of the panel at varying points of time.

And this is not to say that Patra has always toed the RBI top management line on monetary policy. He was the first RBI representative on the MPC to dissent with the then deputy governor and governor of the central bank on the need for a 25 basis points repo rate cut in August 2017. He was proven prescient when the rate-setting panel unanimously voted to not cut rates in the next two meetings.

Again in February 2018 and April 2018, Patra was in the minority to vote for a 25 basis points increase in the repo rate against the other five members voting for the status quo. In June 2018 and in August 2018, the panel voted for a repo rate hike of 25 basis points each.

These dissents by Patra only solidified the space for independent thinking within the rate-setting panel and thus raised RBI’s credibility as an inflation-targeting central bank. Patra has provided continuity and institutional memory when it went about the task of shifting from a governor-driven monetary policy to a panel-based process.

Against most expectations, not only did MPC’s inflation targeting approach successfully bring CPI inflation within the 2-6% target band before the pandemic but also entrenched expectations, and made low and stable inflation a dinner table topic in Indian households. This is a major shift from the double-digit territory that inflation was at, just shortly before the MPC was formed.

Since then the MPC has seen its first failure to keep inflation within the target band for three consecutive quarters, which the RBI blames largely on global factors, and wrote a letter to the government in November 2022 explaining its failure.

As deputy governor, he has been India’s voice at various international forums, and is leading the charge on the finance leg of India’s G20 presidency. After Governor Shaktikanta Das, Patra has the highest number of public speeches —11—that underline and sometimes provide the first signal on a change in RBI thinking. He has also helped raise the stature of the central bank commentary through the monthly ‘RBI Bulletin’ where he co-authors pieces with his colleagues.

Separately, Patra has been the chairman of the Deposit Insurance Credit Guarantee Corp of India as it has not just increased the insurance payouts to depositors of failed banks, but also come up with a committed time-bound, and transparent process to do so. This is work that has largely been missed amongst the various roles that he plays within the RBI.

This is not to say that Patra does not have his detractors. Within the rate-setting panel and in the public sphere, many have been critical of a perceived lack of consistency with his own past comments on liquidity, stance, or monetary policy. Market participants have also been critical of how the RBI and Patra himself initially denied that variable rate reverse repos and Standing Deposit Facility introduction were not tightening steps but have since retroactively included this when talking about total tightening in monetary policy.

Just as he has received praise for his work during the pandemic, there has been consternation on the RBI and his defence of sticking to a ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance even when the MPC faced a target failure and has been hiking rates. There have also been detractors who believe the RBI has not been on the ball when it comes to managing the foreign exchange reserves caused by a sharp rise in dollar outflows. Only history and hindsight can show whether Das, Patra and Co. were right in what they did in their quest to ring-fence India from global spillovers.

The RBI response to the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath was quick but unhurried. The communication constantly stressed the need to prepare for an exit from these extraordinary measures. Patra’s comments and minutes in the MPC prepared the stage for the unwinding of these measures. He even grabbed the bull by the horns, by using a speech to talk about the RBI missing the inflation target and prepared the ecosystem before the failure happened.

By rising through the ranks to the post of deputy governor in charge of the key monetary policy, Patra has also debunked convention on what an RBI insider can achieve when placed in charge of this key department.

Regardless of select criticism that he may receive, the country has benefited from Patra’s years of experience within the RBI and on deputation to international bodies.

To use a Ship of Thesus analogy, all other parts of the MPC have changed over the last seven years, and when Patra moves on from this role, the last surviving part will also be gone. He will just hope that by the time he exits, the ship will be seaworthy to tackle the challenges that the rough oceans ahead portend.