RBI Must Stand Its Ground Against EU Regulators On Clearing Corporations

To encapsulate the issue in brief, in October, the authority announced that it was de-recognising six Indian clearing houses, including the CCIL, which is regulated by the RBI, with effect from April 30.

The de-recognition was triggered as these clearing houses had not complied with ESMA's European Market Infrastructure Regulation. Under these regulations, ESMA wants to have the powers to inspect and audit Indian clearing houses because European banks that it regulates have operations that get cleared on these platforms.

So far, the RBI has engaged with the ESMA and the foreign banks whose Indian operations will get impacted by these strictures, but has not shown any alacrity to kowtow to their demands.

RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar has been succinct when he referred to ESMA's rules as an "unfortunate interference".

Sankar has still been polite as the ESMA's insistence on auditing and inspecting entities, that the RBI already regulates, is almost questioning the Indian central bank's competence to do its job in its own jurisdiction.

Even as the RBI has continued to discuss the issue through the proper channels to reach a mutual understanding on cooperation and data sharing with ESMA, the RBI top brass has expressed publicly its displeasure with the European regulator's approach on the issue.