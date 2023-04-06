RBI Monetary Policy Has Contradictions Galore — A Pause Is Not A Pivot

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5% came as a surprise against the consensus and our expectations of a 25 bps hike to 6.75%. The monetary policy stance remains accommodative, with a withdrawal bias.

The governor emphasized that the fight against inflation is far from over and hence, the pause was only for this meeting. The justification for this transient pause was that the central bank wants to assess the impact of the past rate hikes on inflation before taking additional tightening measures. In the current cycle, while the repo rate has been hiked by 250 basis points to 6.5%, the effective tightening has been larger; the average overnight call rate increased from 3.32% to 6.52% in March 2023.

The economic and financial stability outlook described by the governor is that of resilience and strength emanating from domestic impulses amid the intensifying global headwinds, which gives an impression of decoupling, a thesis that has been debunked long ago.

The real GDP growth projection for FY23E is kept unchanged at 7% and is expected to decelerate to 6.5% in FY24E, comprising 7.8% in Q1, 6.2% in Q2, 6.1% in Q3, and 5.9% in Q4.

On inflation, RBI expects gradual easing but upside risk remains due to the possible impact of weather anomalies on food supplies. At the same time, the moderation in global commodity prices and bumper rabi production, contributing to a healthy 6.2% rise in food grain production are dis-inflationary factors.

As a result, the projected retail CPI inflation for FY24 is placed at 5.2% (vs 5.3% earlier) comprising Q1 at 5.1%, Q2 at 5.4%, Q3 at 5.4%, and Q4 at 5.2%. Q1 projection has been revised upwards by 10 bps, while that of Q4 has been revised downwards by 40 bps.

Contributing to the outlook of economic resilience is the assessment of improving strength on the external sector front. These include narrowing current and trade account deficits due to falling trade, strong IT exports, and buoyant remittances, which have aided the revival of RBI’s forex reserve balance. Accordingly, the Indian rupee has been stable.