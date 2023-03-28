Prioritising Deep, Sustained Mitigation In India: Key Takeaways From The Latest IPCC Report

The Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change is currently in its Sixth assessment cycle, which includes the production of three Working Groups' Assessment reports, three Special Reports, a refinement to the methodology report, and the Synthesis Report.

The Synthesis Report, released this week, consists of a non-technical summary for policymakers and a more detailed report integrating materials from the other reports, addressing a broad range of policy-neutral questions approved by the panel. In this piece, I decipher the significant implications of the report for India.

The effects of climate change are increasingly becoming more visible and devastating in vulnerable regions worldwide. According to IPCC’s Synthesis report, approximately 3.3–3.6 billion people live in highly vulnerable contexts to climate change, with human and ecosystem vulnerability being interdependent.

Developing nations with significant development constraints are at high risk of climatic hazards. The largest adverse impacts are observed in Africa, Asia, Central and South America, LDCs, Small Islands and the Arctic, and globally for Indigenous Peoples, small-scale food producers, and low-income households.

In India, the effects of climate change are increasingly felt, with the number of climate-led extreme events rising yearly. It is time to prioritise mitigation strategies to address this issue.