Prince Harry’s Anatomy And Other Notes On Bestselling Books

Apparently the 38-year-old royal references his ‘manhood’ more than 15 times in his memoir Spare (the title refers to the fact that his father King Charles III saw him as the ‘spare’ son), now the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, dethroning Barack Obama’s A Promised Land. Since he’s British, Harry doesn’t always use the word penis. Fox News helpfully calculated that the author used the anatomically correct word only eight times, while ‘todger’ appeared six times, and ‘c–k’, ‘bespoke c–k cushion’ and ‘down there’ once each. This book crossed my one million target on the day it hit bookstores.

But as popular as his memoir is, it is unlikely to make it to the pinnacle of the most-sold books list. With the exception of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the 100 million plus list is dominated by books written decades—and even centuries—ago.

Of the seven books that feature on a Wikipedia list of ‘individual’ bestsellers (it doesn’t count books such as The Bible and Quran), two were written during World War II (Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None and Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince) and one was published two years before the war began (JRR Tolkein’s Hobbit). Dream of the Red Chamber, by Cao Xueqin, was written in the 18th century in Chinese and Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes, the only book that has apparently sold 500 million plus copies, was written in the 15th century in Spanish. The last one is Charles Dickens’ Tale of Two Cities. Six of these seven books were written by men, all are fiction. Harry’s book too, is likely to sell more copies than his mother’s autobiography, also full of shockers, did.

For those of you who haven’t yet attached the word author to your name, I can offer a silver lining. The world is instantly more interested in what authors say and do and even writing the world’s most popular series of books is no guarantee that your readers won’t cancel you for using gendered language. JK Rowling’s response was to introduce a character in her latest novel, The Ink Black Heart, who faces an online backlash after her work is seen as racist, ableist, and transphobic. Who needs this kind of attention? Consider yourself lucky to be unknown and left alone.

As I was writing this column, a new book idea occurred to me. I asked a friend what they thought and the reply came back instantly: “Bestseller”. For more details, I’m afraid you’ll have to wait until I write it.