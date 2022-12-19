PM Modi Launches A Talent Search In The Lok Sabha

The ongoing winter session of parliament, which was expected to witness heated arguments between the opposition and the union government, has brought together the two opposing sides. In an unusual move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal that young Members of Parliament be given more opportunities to speak in both houses of Parliament is now receiving support from parties across the political spectrum.

Most MPs believe that the first step in this direction has been taken, and there has been a deliberate effort to allow new members to raise issues during the zero hour every day. As a second step, parliamentarians suggest that there is a need to now raise this issue for discussion in the business advisory committee of parliament, which decides what issues should be taken up for debate and deliberation in both houses of parliament.

“There is no doubt that young MPs are getting more opportunities to speak during zero hour, and there is a deliberate attempt to help young MPs speak in parliament. It is a step in the right direction that must be supported by all political parties. But while young MPs and first time members get an opportunity, there is a need to hold more debates and discussions in both houses of parliament. What is happening in the winter session is that we are only talking about government business and there is less debate,” said Kunwar Danish Ali, member of parliament of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

PM Modi met MPs from almost all political parties unofficially a few days before the start of the winter session of parliament, and during the interaction, MPs complained to the PM that when ruckus occurs in both houses, parliament proceedings are hampered, and they are unable to experience and participate in debates.

The nudge from PM Modi is also relevant because, going by the statistics, the 17th or the present Lok Sabha, has 267 first-time members, of whom only 12% are under 40 years. The data was even more startling in the 16th Lok Sabha, when PM Modi was first elected. In the 16th Lok Sabha, there were 312 first time elected members in Parliament, and a majority of them were from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“For the past three and a half years, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has made it a practice to allow all new MPs to speak during zero hours. I guess PM Modi has now indicated that this practice should be furthered and that more exposure must be given by political parties to young or first time MPs. It is for all political parties to take this initiative forward now because this is a valid suggestion,” said Bhartruhari Mahtab, parliamentarian of the Biju Janata Dal.

Opposition parties argue that, while the Prime Minister's statement was broadly supported, the union government should allow more debates in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha so that all members of Parliament, not just the young, have an opportunity to speak and raise issues in the houses.