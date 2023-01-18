Pilot Vs Gehlot Weakens Congress Claim To Power In Rajasthan

The war for the hot seat in Rajasthan is slated to intensify with both the claimants Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot refusing to budge from their position. The Congress High Command hasn't been able to find an amicable solution acceptable to both parties. Pilot, frustrated with unfulfilled assurances, is holding kisan and yuva rallies across the state and drawing good crowds. The kisan rallies will be held in Nagaur, Hanumangardh, Jhunjhunu and Pali on Jan. 16, 17, 18 and 19. On Jan. 20, he will hold a youth conference at Jaipur's Maharaja College.

With this mass contact programme, Pilot aims to soft launch the party's election campaign and ostensibly take voter feedback on the government's performance. Pilot made an indirect attack on Gehlot in one of the rallies, asking the state government to catch those behind paper leaks, which is a big election issue in the state. The victory in Himachal Pradesh, for which he shares credit with Priyanka Gandhi, may have prompted him for a show of strength as the last weapon to realise his dream of becoming Chief Minister of the state.

On the other hand, Gehlot, who led a disastrous Congress show in Gujarat, remains defiant, even calling Pilot “gaddar" to scuttle his chances. At the fag end of his political career, the jadugar—as he is fondly called—is in no mood to leave the chair. Gehlot is holding a chintan shivir of the state cabinet before the crucial Budget session, which begins from Jan. 23 in which he is expected to announce a slew of measures including free/subsidised cooking gas cylinders. The Budget is expected to be presented on Feb. 3.

The Congress party is holding its AICC plenary session on Feb. 24 in Chhattisgarh and no decision on leadership change is expected before that. With less than a year left for state elections—due in November-December 2023—the Congress party in the state is in a state of flux.