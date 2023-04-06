Pause, Not A Pivot — Why The RBI Felt The Need To Dissect MPC's Decision

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee may have stunned market participants with a surprise status quo on the repo rate, but in the communication that followed in the press meet, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was forced to underline that this was a pause and not a pivot.

The important thing to note is that the "not a pivot" comment is not in the original statement he read out today or in the press release on the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to maintain a pause.

Das’ statement used the term ‘pause’ after mentioning the status quo on rates, but clarified that this pause was intended for just this meeting. Later in the same statement, he said, "The MPC will not hesitate to take further action as may be required in its future meetings."

The statement on the MPC resolution never mentions the word "pause." It only states that the repo rate has been left unchanged and echoes the clarification from Das that they will not hesitate to take further action at future meetings.

The MPC statement, which is the actual record of the decisions and text agreed upon at the meeting, not mentioning the words ‘pause’ or pivot is a crucial point that central bank watchers will note. Even if the word ‘pause’ is largely in sync with the decision to maintain the status quo on the repo rate and can be explained away.

What happened between the governor’s press statement at 10 a.m. and the press conference at 12 p.m. for Das to slip in the clarification that this was ‘not a pivot?'

The answer may lie in the knee-jerk market reaction in the benchmark 10-year 7.26%, 2032 bond yield. Reacting to Das announcement of the status quo on the repo rate followed by the use of the word ‘pause, the 10-year bond yield fell to 7.15%, down almost 14 bps from 7.29% before the policy.' The 10-year bond eventually closed at 7.21%.