Passion Is As Important As Pension
The other day I dreamt of uprooting my mother-in-law’s tongue. Recently, it had gotten out of control. But let me start at the beginning.
In my 50s now, still as fidgety as I was as a pre-teen when my uncle used the Sindhi word for ‘spinning top’ to describe me, I sometimes idly wonder how I will be spending my time in my 70s and 80s. I’ve already pre-booked martini dates with my girlfriends. Hopefully, the husband will still be cooking me gourmet meals and be my travelling companion to places we have never visited. Eyesight permitting, I will fall back into the emotional rollercoaster of my 100 favourite films to remind myself of a life well lived (Pedro Almodovar’s Bad Education, my first solo movie in a theatre to celebrate a birthday away from home).
I know age won’t dim the importance I give to reading, writing and speaking up. Long walks; longer phone conversations with friends (I’ll definitely stop texting); and the regulation 12 sets of surya namaskar daily should fill more time.
All this notwithstanding, I still feel like I need one big passion that will nourish me when I’m older. I can’t knit or crotchet like a few of my favourite young women. I am terrible at learning new languages. I’d love to build a tinkering lab but then I’d have to unfriend my talented electrician and plumber. Pottery? Nah, don’t want to go to a fancy-shmancy class at the other end of town. I’d like it to be a low-cost passion, one that allows me to interact with people yet pursue it solo. And one that is calming and evokes the philosopher in me.
If I’m being honest, I’ve already found something. It began when people kept gifting us jade plants and snake plants; and when we couldn’t find basil or sage in the store the day they were needed. A few years ago, my modest herb garden was born, prompting the husband to write a piece titled, ‘The woman with the black thumb’.
“I am not sure how you can kill cactii, but I think she has,” he wrote, and indeed, I did involuntary plant-slaughter a beautiful bowl of mixed succulents. But despite the husband’s dire predictions, the herbs and hardy gifted plants lived.
That was my entry point into gardening. For a few years I focused on ‘useful’ plants but, recently, I’ve loosened the reins. While repotting some plants, I drove my fingers deep into the red soil mixed with compost, getting it under my fingernails and in my hair. My balcony mud bath was a concentrated shot of happiness. Anyone who’s tried their hand at gardening will know this feeling of quiet joy.
Photo: Sandie Clarke/Unsplash
My fried R once wrote about how his 90-year-old mother’s day usually begins: “In a lovely green place, a place of her own, a place she chooses, not a place we, as men, decide for her.” He says the garden is “not just a geographical place, not just a palette of blue and yellow and red, not just a shield against the violence of noise outside, it is also where I find who my mother is.”
My friend J, who tended a garden in his parents’ home before he moved cities for work, says the garden gave him an abundance of peace, contentment and joy. “Gardening calms my nerves, is a physical workout and it teaches me to be patient,” he says. “You cannot hurry things here. It all happens in good time. You become aware of how nature works.”
I don’t dream of acquiring expensive exotic plants and housing them in stylish planters. I find roses and orchids and bonsai boring and have no time for fussy blossoms that flower once a year. Give me heady-smelling climbers such as jasmine, lady of the night (raat ki rani) and Rangoon creeper (madhumalti) and clementis armandii in basic pots instead. I’m happy with the glossiness of a rubber plant. These days, if you must know, I’m going through a pink-and-green leaf phase. I recently bought my first geranium but tucked it away in a quiet corner after I found out it was poisonous for my cat, who sniffs excitedly at every new entrant before befriending it.
By the time I’m in my 70s, I’ll be an expert gardener, dispensing wisdom on types of soil and how to propagate plants. My dream is to grow my own dinner.
Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik
For now, I’ve taken over a balcony, where my snake plants or mother-in-law’s tongue as they are known, are out of control, multiplying and spilling out of the modest pots that they began in. Their leaves apparently mirror the sharpness of a mother-in-law’s tongue, but in this house her daughter-in-law has a sharper one.
On a Facebook group of gardeners I recently asked a stranger who had listed nurseries he had been visiting for decades, if he knew any that were closer to my home. A neighbour saw my query and told me that the gentleman had passed away. I thought of him as I trekked to one of the faraway nurseries he recommended. As I walked through rows of lovingly tended plants, neatly arranged on long metal tables in a magical, verdant two acre plot, I felt the ghost of the gardener past smiling at me.
Priya Ramani is a Bengaluru-based journalist and is on the editorial board of Article-14.com.
The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.