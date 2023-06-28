Passion Is As Important As Pension

All this notwithstanding, I still feel like I need one big passion that will nourish me when I’m older. I can’t knit or crotchet like a few of my favourite young women. I am terrible at learning new languages. I’d love to build a tinkering lab but then I’d have to unfriend my talented electrician and plumber. Pottery? Nah, don’t want to go to a fancy-shmancy class at the other end of town. I’d like it to be a low-cost passion, one that allows me to interact with people yet pursue it solo. And one that is calming and evokes the philosopher in me.

If I’m being honest, I’ve already found something. It began when people kept gifting us jade plants and snake plants; and when we couldn’t find basil or sage in the store the day they were needed. A few years ago, my modest herb garden was born, prompting the husband to write a piece titled, ‘The woman with the black thumb’.

“I am not sure how you can kill cactii, but I think she has,” he wrote, and indeed, I did involuntary plant-slaughter a beautiful bowl of mixed succulents. But despite the husband’s dire predictions, the herbs and hardy gifted plants lived.

That was my entry point into gardening. For a few years I focused on ‘useful’ plants but, recently, I’ve loosened the reins. While repotting some plants, I drove my fingers deep into the red soil mixed with compost, getting it under my fingernails and in my hair. My balcony mud bath was a concentrated shot of happiness. Anyone who’s tried their hand at gardening will know this feeling of quiet joy.