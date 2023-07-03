Online Gaming: The Missing Role Of GST Council

At a larger level, this development reveals a similar past anomaly where the policy space is ceded to the courts. It is essentially to address such situations that the role of GST Council gains prominence.

It is no mean feat that a Constitutional institution with a recommendatory role has been envisaged to guide both the centre and states to work towards "a harmonised structure of goods and services tax and for the development of a harmonised national market for goods and services". This constitutional mandate overarchingly highlights the aspirations of the policy-makers to define GST as a dispute-free tax regime. In fact, even the Supreme Court in its famous VKC Footsteps decision of 2021 urged upon the council to revisit the policy resulting in GST refund woes to exporters.

There is another reason for highlighting the missing role of GST Council in the context of the Karnataka High Court decision. The build-up to the dispute reveals that the GST Council has been grappling with the issues inter alia relating to taxation of casinos, race courses and online gaming for years now, having constituted a specific ‘Group of Ministers’ to address policy options but without a resolution in sight.

Such lagged inaction does not auger well with the entrepreneurial spirit and business sentiments where time is a crucial decision-making variable. However, more crucial than these aspirational pangs for the optimality of the taxation structure, is the very premise of GST. It is an indirect tax, which means the incidence of the tax is on the consumer. By default, this requires that the service provider must be aware of the tax consequences such that they can be built in the price and recovered from the customer at the time of the transaction.