NSE Co-Location Case: Twists, Turns And Way Forward

The whole saga, which is far from over, has certainly taken a new turn post the order of the SAT. The order said that SEBI was slow and casual in its approach and taking twists and turns depending upon what transpires at the parliament floor. The SAT further noted that even after SEBI took up the matter, it did not conduct investigation/enquiry itself but ironically delegated investigation to the NSE, showing its lack of seriousness despite the grave charges.

The SAT order even observed that two orders by the same whole-time member on the same day arrived at contradictory findings and the sole distinction was that one order was with respect to the NSE and its officials while the other order was with respect to OPG Securities.

One such example given by SAT in the order itself is with respect to the benefit of early log in by a trading member. In the order against NSE, SEBI WTM held that early log in by OPG Securities created an advantage for it over other trading members. However, SEBI whole-time member in the order against OPG Securities held that early log in by OPG Securities did not provide it with any unfair advantage. This raises the question of how based on same facts and on same issues, different conclusions can be derived by the same official in the orders issued on the very same day.

Thus, the scathing remarks by SAT against SEBI from the stage of investigation to the issuance of order by the whole-time member creates a need for introspection for SEBI. However, one has to wait and see whether these orders will in fact lead to any relook by SEBI of its procedures or SEBI would resist and prefer an appeal against the order fully or at least to get these remarks removed.

As far as remedial measures are concerned, to SEBI and NSE’s credit, since the time NSE’s co-location related issues were highlighted, SEBI has tightened the noose on the exchanges. The NSE has also changed its order execution protocol in the co-location facility to multi-cast TBT from April, 2014 and hence possibility of such a recurrence is miniscule. Looking at this background, one can debate the order of Securities Appellate Tribunal. Also, co-location facilities are mainly used by institutional investors and brokers for their proprietary trades and retail investors have negligible presence here.